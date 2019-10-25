HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn confers diplomas on graduates of Srisavarindhira Thai Red Cross Institute of Nursing.

BANGKOK – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, has conferred diplomas on graduates of Srisavarindhira Thai Red Cross Institute of Nursing.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct 22), Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn proceeded to Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok, to present diplomas to 197 graduates of Srisavarindhira Thai Red Cross Institute of Nursing for academic year 2018.

Her Royal Highness delivered a speech to the graduates, saying “The graduates have completed their studies and I believe that each graduate will be committed to nursing practice, and be successful and prosper in the future. To achieve this, they need knowledge in their work. This includes knowledge obtained at the institute, knowledge related to their work and all-round knowledge. When they are incorporated, the graduates will be equipped with in-depth knowledge of many areas and be aware of the latest developments. I ask the graduates always to engage in further learning and apply their knowledge according to their work and other situations while following the professional ethics and principles of the Thai Red Cross Society and the institute. If they can achieve this, they will succeed and prosper in their nursing career on behalf of their country in a truly sustainable way.”