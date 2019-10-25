Their Majesties attend annual royal krathin ceremonies

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajarasudhabimalalakshana have attended annual royal krathin ceremonies at Bowonniwet Vihara and Debsirindrawas temples in Bangkok

At 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct 22), Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to Bowonniwet Vihara temple in Phra Nakhon district to attend the royal krathin ceremony. Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Bowonniwet Vihara temple, formerly called Mai temple, is a first-class royal temple. Somdet Phra Bawonratchao Maha Sakdiphonlasep ordered the construction of Bowonniwet Vihara temple in the reign of His Majesty King Nangklao (Rama III). Two important Buddha statues, namely Phra Suwannakhet from Phetchaburi province and Phra Phuttha Chinnasi from Phitsanulok province, are enshrined in the temple. The base of Phra Phuttha Chinnasi contains the royal ashes of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn the Great (Rama V) and His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX).

Their Majesties the King and Queen then proceeded to Debsirindrawas temple in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district to attend another royal krathin ceremony. Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari.

Debsirindrawas temple is a second-class royal temple built at the command of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn the Great as a dedication to His Majesty’s mother, Her Majesty Queen Debsirindra. The construction was started in 1876. The temple has a large ordination hall. Its ceiling and arched entrance are decorated with carvings depicting royal decorations. Many important Buddha statues are enshrined in this temple.