PM Prayut holds bilateral meeting with Japanese PM

BANGKOK Thailand’s Prime Minister has expressed his congratulations for the coronation of the new Emperor of Japan, while the Japanese Prime Minister is preparing to attend the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok next month.

Thailand’s Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, has held a bilateral meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister of Shinzo Abe, where the Thai Prime Minister, in the name of the Thai government and Thai people, expressed congratulations on enthronement of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, elaborating that this year is an auspicious year for both Thailand and Japan, as Thailand had held the Coronation for His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn in May.

Prime Minister Prayut has expressed his confidence that Japan’s renowned excellent disaster management operations, under the supervision of Prime Minister Abe, will help the country recover from damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis very soon.

The Japanese Prime Minister thanked the Thai premier for attending the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan, hoping to meet each other again at the 35th ASEAN Summit, which will be taking place in early November this year.

Both sides agreed to push push cooperation on human resource development, EEC project investment promotion and key industrial developments, smart city development, environmental management, free trade promotion and third country development cooperation. Both have agreed to progress the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations towards successful outcomes, expand Mekong-Japan cooperation and join in the Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership Agreement (TPP)

The Thai Prime Minister reassured Japan of Thailand’s preparedness to host the 11th Mekong-Japan Summit as a co-chair with Japan on 4 November this year in Bangkok, where Thailand will be aiming to work closely with Japan to drive the Tokyo Strategy 2018 for Mekong – Japan Cooperation, and Mekong-Japan Initiative for SDGs toward 2030.

In the evening, Prime Minister Prayut and his wife attended a dinner, hosted by Prime Minister Abe and his wife at New Otani Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, to honour official guests at the Emperor of Japan’s enthronement ceremony.