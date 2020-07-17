HRH Princess Chulabhorn opens pharmaceutical production plant in Sattahip Naval Base

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn proceeded to Sattahip Naval Base in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, to attend the opening of the royally-initiated pharmaceutical production planton Wednesday. The facility was initiated by Her Royal Highness in a project carried out by Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) with the intent of providing access to cancer medication to those in need. The facility is also designed to enhance research and production of pharmaceuticals, and bridge medical technology in Thailand and the international community, so that the Kingdom may produce its own high efficacy cancer treatments. The full function plant is the first of its kind in ASEAN.







The four-story building is divided into a lobby and targeted cancer medication production facility on the first floor, environmental impact controls and research on the second floor, future expansion space on the third floor and offices on the fourth floor.







All functions within the facility are closed to ensure quality control in accordance with European Union standards with minimal risk of contamination. Apart from producing cancer treatments, the facility can also inspect and control the quality of medications produced under other royal initiatives, ensuring their compliance with GMP standards. A section of the building is devoted to the extraction of Thai herbs for the production of perfumes, skin creams and hand gel. (NNT)











