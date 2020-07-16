Pattaya Rong Poh Market intersection closed until November

Pattaya has closed the Rong Poh intersection north of Pattaya City for three months for extensive roadwork.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Banglamung Subdistrict officials acknowledged the inconvenience the closure is causing motorists in the area, especially those headed to the Rong Poh Market. Vehicles must now continue to the next U-turn.







Motorbikes, however, are cutting through barriers to make illegal and dangerous crossings. One accident already has occurred, a subdistrict official said.

Work to resurface roads and improve traffic islands between Soi 12 and the U-turn at the police box.

The 14-million-baht project is expected to be completed by Nov. 4.











