House of Representatives to pick new Speaker on July 4

The House of Representatives will choose the House Speaker post during the first meeting on July 4, said Pornpith Phetcharoen, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives.

She also said that the number of MPs is reduced to 499 from 500 as Move Forward Party list-MP Nateepat Kulsetthasith has been disqualified following the drink-driving conviction.

The Minburi Court sent the letter to her office that the case had ended, so Nateepat lost her MP status.







Two days after the May 14 general election, she announced her resignation from the MFP party-list candidate after she had been arrested for drunk driving. She was sentenced to two months in jail, suspended for two years and fined 4,000 baht.

The next party-list candidate of the MFP will replace her after the new House Speaker is chosen, said Pornpith. (TNA)

















