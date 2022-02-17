House debate to raise economic problems affecting Thai people

Opposition parties plan to grill the government with economic problems during their general debate at the parliament today (Feb 17).

Regarding the debate, opposite whip chief Suthin Klangsaeng said the opposition was completely ready and Mingkwan Sangsuwan, leader of the New Economics Party, and Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, leader of the Thai Civilized Party, would be among speakers from the opposition.



From the general debate, people would know that the government was problematic and caused today’s economic problems, Mr Suthin said.

Before the debate, the government already solved some problems including oil prices and farmers’ income and the opposition considered that the debate would be beneficial to people, he said.







The general debate without a vote in accordance with Section 152 of the constitution will last 30 hours consisting of 22 hours for the opposition and eight hours for the cabinet and coalition MPs.

It will cover four main topics: economic problems including high prices and low wages; epidemics concerning COVID-19 and the African swine fever; unsuccessful political reform; and other issues affecting people’s life. (TNA)































