Pattaya hotel worker busted for Sattahip gold robbery

Police arrested a Pattaya hotel employee for robbing a Sattahip shop of 2.2 million baht in gold.

Deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Chalermkiat Srivorakhan announced the capture of Sornchai Ninsonti, 35, April 30, along with the recovery of all 109-baht-weight in gold ornaments and jewelry.

Sornchai turned himself into police in Ayutthaya following the issuance of an arrest warrant for Sunday’s brazen robbery of the Supatra Yaowarat gold shop in the Big C mall. He escaped through the jungle, over a canal and behind a local market, before using the Kanda canal to make his getaway back to Pattaya, Chalermkiat said.

Somchai fled to Ayutthaya leaving all the gold in his Naklua Euarthorn Village apartment.

Gold shop owner Supatta Pleakprapan, 63, rewarded the police with a 100,000-baht “thank you”.