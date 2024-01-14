‘Hop-On Hop-Off’ bus tour around Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has invited tourists to discover Bangkok through the Double Decker Elephant Hop-on Hop-off bus tour.

The hop-on hop-off bus allows tourists to visit 16 major attractions in the city, including Siam Paragon, MBK Center, Samyan Mitrtown/Wat Hualumpong, Wat Trai Mit, China Town, Grand China Hotel/Dragon Temple Kammalawat, Loha Prasat/Pra Tu Phee, Khao San Road, Giant Swing, Wat Pho, Sanamluang/Royal Grand Palace, Wat Arun, ICONSIAM, Mahanakhon Skywalk (King Power Mahanakhon), Patpong Night Market, and Central World.







On the bus, tourists can choose indoor or open-air seating to enjoy the panoramic view of the city while listening to the informative audio guides in seven languages, i.e., English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Korean, and Thai. They can also create their own itinerary to sightsee in Bangkok at their pace with a ticket for one day, two days, or three days of bus access.

For more information, please visit the website https://elephantbustours.com/. (PRD)





























