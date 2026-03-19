Hong Kong–Thailand GreenBiz forum in Bangkok promotes sustainable innovation and green finance cooperation

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has organized the “GreenBiz HK” forum in Bangkok to strengthen collaboration between Thailand and Hong Kong.

The forum served as a platform for entrepreneurs and professionals from a wide range of sectors to connect and exchange insights on environmentally friendly innovation. The event promotes closer bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Hong Kong in advancing sustainable development.

The event opened with keynote speeches by Anna Cheung, Assistant Executive Director of HKTDC, and Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok. Both speakers highlighted the long-standing economic ties between Thailand and Hong Kong. Cheung reaffirmed Hong Kong’s readiness to deepen its partnership with Thailand, while Governor Chadchart encouraged all sectors to work together toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The forum featured two panel discussions, bringing together experts from the financial and environmental sectors in both Thailand and Hong Kong. The panels explored strategies to elevate Thailand–Hong Kong relations to a more strategic partnership, with a focus on advancing green finance, ESG collaboration, green technology, and smart cities. Participants also emphasized the importance of integrating eco-friendly innovations as a key driver in addressing growing environmental challenges and supporting sustainable economic growth.





The forum attracted more than 550 representatives from government and business sectors. Its success reflected the synergy between Hong Kong’s role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder,” linking global markets with mainland China, and Thailand’s strong commitment to incorporating sustainability initiatives into its domestic development. (NNT)



































