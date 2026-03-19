Thailand praised by UNODC after major illegal e-waste seizure at Laem Chabang Port

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has received recognition from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for its efforts to curb illegal waste trafficking, following a recent seizure of electronic waste at Laem Chabang Port.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin said the commendation from the UNODC regional office for Southeast Asia and the Pacific cited Thailand’s progress in addressing cross-border environmental crime. The letter, signed by Regional Director Delphine Schantz, also referenced his on-site inspection of shipping containers as an example of active enforcement and coordinated action among agencies.

The March 10 seizure was carried out through cooperation among multiple authorities. The Department of Special Investigation gathered intelligence and tracked financial links tied to criminal networks, while the Customs Department conducted inspections and confiscated the illegal cargo. The Pollution Control Department provided technical analysis of hazardous materials, assessed environmental risks, and handled reporting under international obligations, including the return of waste to its country of origin.





Authorities view illegal waste trafficking as a transnational crime with direct impacts on public health, the environment, and the country’s circular economy. The UNODC will continue supporting Thailand through its WasteNet program, including capacity building, information sharing, and cross-border coordination, in line with the Basel Convention and broader efforts to strengthen global waste management practices. (NNT)



































