Thai Commerce Ministry launches ‘Green Flag Plus’ to cut farmers’ fertilizer costs by up to 1,400 baht

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is expanding its “Green Flag Fertilizer” program into “Green Flag Plus” reducing farmer costs by up to 1,400 baht per person per crop cycle. The Ministry is also restructuring fertilizer management alongside stock and import coordination to meet demand for the new planting season.

The program provides a 200-baht discount per sack for up to five sacks (1,000 baht total). Farmers with “Good Soil Cards” receive an additional 200-baht fertilizer credit and a 200-baht organic fertilizer coupon, bringing the maximum total support to 1,400 baht per person.

Internal Trade Department Director-General Wittayakorn Maneenet stated the current situation is an opportunity to restructure fertilizer use by shifting toward soil-specific chemical applications based on Land Development Department analyses, supplemented by organic fertilizers to enhance long-term efficiency.

He reassured that domestic supply remains sufficient, with current stocks capable of meeting demand through mid-August 2026. High demand for the main crop season typically begins in early May, but surveys show large volumes of urea (46-0-0) and ongoing import plans to replenish stocks.





The department recently met with three major fertilizer associations, producers, and importers to manage supply and prepare for global market volatility. All parties confirmed that stocks in factories and warehouses remain adequate, with raw material procurement proceeding normally. (TNA)



































