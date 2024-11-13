Police affirm safety for tourists visiting Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Samui for Full Moon festivals

KOH PHA-NGAN, Thailand – In light of recent media reports causing public concern, the Koh Pha-ngan Police have issued a statement affirming the island’s safety for tourists.

Authorities emphasized that current security measures, including increased patrols, are proactive steps to ensure safety during the upcoming Loy Krathong and Full Moon festivals.



Addressing rumors about potential threats to Israeli tourists, the police clarified that these claims are unfounded and have been thoroughly investigated.

Tourists visiting Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Samui are encouraged to enjoy their stay with confidence in the local security arrangements. (NNT)






































