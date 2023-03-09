Holi Festival with Bollywood entertainment at Bangkok World Siam Amazing Park on March 12

Thailand is set to celebrate the popular Hindu festival of Holi for the first time this year. The festival, also known as the festival of colors, is celebrated worldwide by Hindus and marks the arrival of spring. It also has mythological significance as it commemorates the divine love of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna, and the triumph of good over evil.

The traditional celebration involves smearing colored powder made from the leaves or flowers of various plants such as neem, turmeric, saffron, and bael, on each other’s faces or pouring colored water. However, in modern times, colored flour mixed with food coloring is used.







In Bangkok, the Holi festival will take place on March 12, from 1-10 pm at Bangkok World, located around the Siam Amazing Park entrance. The event will feature full Bollywood-style shows by famous Bollywood singers, actors, and DJs in Thailand.

The festival will also include a ceremony of prayers by scholars to the Hindu goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, and the remover of obstacles, Ganesha, from March 8-12. Moreover, the event on March 11-12 will offer savory and sweet dishes from renowned Indian restaurants in Thailand, and Indian products will be on sale.







The Holi color-splashing tradition is similar to the water-throwing tradition during the Songkran Festival in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.

The festival aims to spread the message of brotherhood and humanity. On the day of the festival, people wear white and keep their color-stained clothes as a symbol of this message. The event is expected to be a colorful and joyous celebration of diversity and culture, highlighting Thailand’s inclusivity and open-mindedness towards different traditions and beliefs. (NNT)





















