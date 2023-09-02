On August 31, in the enchanting alleyways of Wat Thamsamakkhee Temple in east Pattaya, residents complained to the local authorities that for almost a week, water had been gushing up from an underground pipe, causing quite the conundrum.

This aquatic predicament began when a sub-main water pipe broke, unleashing a torrent of water. Initially, technicians examined the site for two to three days, but they left without unearthing the elusive source of this watery uprising. The fear loomed that if left unchecked, the ground beneath the village’s roads might give way.







In response, a call for assistance was issued, leading Mr. Nikhom Sangkaew, a member of the Pattaya City Council, to take up the challenge. With a sense of adventure, he joined forces with the head of the waterworks department, ready to tackle the wet mystery head-on. Their mission: to delve into the underground (not literally) and uncover the source of this aquatic rebellion. The villagers breathed a collective sigh of relief, hoping for a dry and peaceful resolution.







However, Pattaya had another whimsical twist up its sleeve. Just as things seemed to be returning to normal, a different kind of challenge arose. Local merchants reported an eccentric individual who resembled a person disconnected from reality, engaging in nonsensical monologues while strolling aimlessly through Soi 17, just behind the bustling Wat Chaimongkhol Temple Market in South Pattaya.







This enigmatic character, perhaps aspiring to be a philosopher, presented a spectacle blending drama, comedy, and absurdity. The twist? He was stark naked! Soi 17, a neighborhood bustling with both locals and tourists, was an unconventional stage for such an eccentric performance, hardly doing wonders for Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Officials from the Special Operations and Tourism Affairs Division came to the rescue. With a mix of compassion and practicality, they apprehended the eccentric wanderer and provided him with clothing.







The mysterious individual, still engrossed in his profound monologues, was then escorted to the Pattaya Operations and Coordination Center. There, he awaited the arrival of his relatives, perhaps to share his wisdom and eccentric tales from his temporary street home in Pattaya.

And so, in this tropical paradise of quirky mysteries, the day unfolded with its own unique blend of drama, leaving the city’s residents with stories to recount and a newfound appreciation for the unpredictability of life in Pattaya.













