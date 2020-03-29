HM the King donates medical equipment to help COVID-19 patients

BANGKOK, March 28– His Majesty the King donated medical equipment to help severely ill patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) while the prime minister thanked the military for their disease control efforts and sought their continued support for the government and the Public Health Ministry in containing the outbreak.







Defense Ministry spokesman Lt Gen KongcheepTantrawanit said His Majesty the King donated medical equipment to four hospitals namely Phramongkutklao Hospital, Somdet Phra Pinklao Hospital, Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Police General Hospital for the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The donations included 92 volume- and pressure-controlled ventilators and pulse oximeters.

Lt Gen Kongcheep said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha extended his gratitude towards the armed forces for supporting disease control efforts and towards the Public Health Ministry and medical personnel that were doing their best to fight COVID-19.

Gen Prayut asked all military units to maintain their support for the disease control, Lt Gen Kongcheep said. (TNA)











