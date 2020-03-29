PM Prayut orders preparations for Thais returning from Italy

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, which was attended by Supreme Commander Gen Phornphiphat Benyasri, permanent secretaries responsible for the work of five groups and representatives of relevant agencies, to adjust the work pattern.







The center’s spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said the meeting discussed and prepared a plan for accommodating Thai people who will return from Italy. A charter plane will be used to pick up Thai people in Italy. There will be measures in place to care for them before and after arriving in Thailand, especially accommodation and Fit to Fly medical certificates, that may require a waiver from the deadline of no more than 72 hours, as it may not be issued by a doctor or may take many days to be issued.

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), disclosed that there are about 7,000 Thai people in Italy.

Most Thais there have gradually returned to Thailand. For Thais in Italy, who wish to return to Thailand, the MFA has coordinated with the Royal Thai Embassy in Rome to conduct a survey and consider the options. The details will be discussed on Monday. Those who wish to return to Thailand can register online to obtain a travel certificate from now on.











