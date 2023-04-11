Highways Dept. suggests alternate travel routes during Songkran long holidays

The Department of Highways (DOH) is taking steps to ensure road safety and facilitate people’s travels during the Songkran long holidays.

The DOH’s Bureau of Highway Safety estimates that from April 11-17, a little over 7 million automobiles will be entering and leaving Bangkok via 10 highways and motorways.

The projected figure is 5.3% higher than during last year’s Songkran travel period.

April 16 is projected to be the peak day for inbound traffic, with around 610,000 vehicles expected to enter the city.







To help travelers avoid severe traffic congestion, the DOH is suggesting alternative routes for those traveling on certain highways. These suggestions are available on the DOH’s Facebook page, enabling people to plan their journeys accordingly using the information provided.







The DOH is also urging drivers to exercise caution, observe traffic rules and ensure they are physically fit for the long journey.

To assist with any queries or assistance required during travel on highways or motorways, a hotline number 1586 is available around the clock. Alternatively, the Highway Police can be reached at the number 1193. (NNT)















