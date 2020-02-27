High dust levels in most regions, except South of Thailand

BANGKOK – Levels of particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) measured between 12 and 121 micrograms per cubic meter of air, with overall air quality registering at unhealthy levels in many areas across Thailand. However, very good air quality was reported in the southern provinces.







The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, Pralong Dumrongthai, said PM2.5 levels in greater Bangkok measured between 39 and 81 micrograms per cubic meter, as of Wednesday morning (Feb 26). The figures were slightly lower than yesterday’s. The air quality indicator was orange in 56 locations, which indicates unhealthy conditions. The highest level was reported in seven areas, including Lat Phrao road in Wang Thong Lang district, Nawamin road in Bang Kapi district, Din Daeng, Bueng Kum, Lak Si, Lat Krabang and Bang Khen districts. Fine dust pollution was alleviated by strong winds, while heavy traffic was reported on many routes last night. According to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), hotspots were detected in provinces near Bangkok, and easterly winds may bring widespread dust. Commuters are advised to travel by public transport instead of personal vehicles until air quality improves.

In the nine northern provinces of Thailand, PM2.5 levels measured between 45 and 118 micrograms per cubic meter, while levels of particulate matter of 10 microns or less (PM10) measured between 68 and 133 micrograms per cubic meter. The dust levels in the North were also lower than yesterday’s. The air quality indicator was red, which indicates very unhealthy conditions, in Muang Mae Hong Son district of Mae Hong Son province. The air quality indicator was orange in 13 other locations.

Eastern Thailand is experiencing forest fires. The highest concentration of particulate matter in the air was reported in Si Maha Phot district of Prachinburi province.

The presence of fine dust also reached unhealthy levels in Muang Nakhon Ratchasima district in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima and Muang Saraburi district in the central province of Saraburi, with the PM2.5 level measuring 108 micrograms per cubic meter.

