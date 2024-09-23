Heavy rainfall warning issued for Pattaya, Bangkok, and Northeastern region in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in certain areas of the Lower Northern, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern regions of Thailand. Meanwhile, the Southern region will experience reduced rainfall, but isolated heavy downpours remain possible. Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are expected to see thunderstorms, with an 80% chance of rain and some areas likely to experience heavy rainfall.



The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that rainfall will persist across Thailand, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas due to a relatively strong monsoon trough extending across the Lower Northern, Upper Central, and Northeastern regions. This system connects to a low-pressure area near Hainan Island, China. Residents in these regions are advised to be vigilant of potential flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and those near hills and waterways.

The strong southwestern monsoon, which covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, is beginning to weaken, leading to reduced rainfall in the South. However, isolated heavy rain is still expected in some areas.







Moderate waves of around 2 meters are forecasted for the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves rising above 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to see waves of 1-2 meters, increasing in areas with thunderstorms or further from shore. The department advises caution for all mariners in these areas, especially those in regions experiencing thunderstorms.

For Bangkok and its metropolitan area, thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures will range from a low of 25-26°C to a high of 31-33°C. (TNA)







































