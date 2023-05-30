Heavy rain anticipated in Central Plains, in the East and South of Thailand May 31-June 3

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for various regions of the country throughout the week, urging residents to stay vigilant of changes in weather patterns. Downpours are expected to affect the lower Northern, Northeastern, Central, Eastern and Southern regions, potentially leading to flash floods and runoff in low-lying and steep areas.

According to the department, heavy rainfall can be attributed to a strong southwest monsoon and a low-pressure trough that is stretching from lower Vietnam, passing through Thailand and extending to Myanmar. The impact of these weather systems necessitates caution and preparedness among residents in affected areas.







The department has advised small boats in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea to remain ashore until Tuesday (30 May), given anticipated adverse weather conditions.

Looking ahead, from May 31 to June 3, the strong southwest monsoon is projected to persist, covering the Andaman Sea, the southern mainland and the Gulf of Thailand. Heavy rain is subsequently anticipated in certain areas of the Central Plains, as well as in the East and South of Thailand.







The department has also reported that Typhoon Mawar, currently located approximately some 600-700 kilometers east of Luzon in the Philippines, is moving in a westward direction. However, it is so far expected to veer towards Taiwan and not directly impact Thailand.

Residents are urged to stay informed and up-to-date on the latest weather forecasts and advisories, follow any instructions or precautions issued by local authorities, and take necessary measures to ensure their safety during this period of inclement weather. (NNT)















