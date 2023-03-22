Heavy rain and hail storms battered Chiang Mai over the weekend, causing severe damage to hundreds of houses across the province, many of those located in the capital district.

According to a report by the Chiang Mai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, communities in Mae Rim, San Kamphaeng, and San Sai were also affected. In addition, houses in Ban Doi Suthep, Ban Phuping, and Ban Doi Pui suffered damage due to flooding. Strong winds meanwhile toppled several utility poles and large trees, resulting in extensive blackouts in Mae Hia sub-district.







Officials said storms also damaged a number of vehicles in San Kamphaeng district and temporarily cut off a road linking communities in Mae Rim district, adding that assistance is currently being provided to all affected households.







In light of the ongoing severe weather conditions, residents are advised to secure their homes, evacuate to safer areas if necessary, and stay tuned to official updates from the authorities. Additionally, they are recommended to avoid travel to the affected areas unless absolutely necessary, and to exercise caution when on the roads. (NNT)



























