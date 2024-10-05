Heartbreak as two elephants die in Chiang Mai floods, rescue center director shares tragic day

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – In the wake of severe flooding in Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng and Mae Wang districts, two elephants have tragically died after being swept away by the strong currents. Among the victims is “Pang Fasai,” a beloved elephant whose search had captured the attention of netizens.

On October 5, Saengduean Chailert, Director of the Mae Taeng Elephant Rescue Center, and President of the Save Elephant Foundation, shared the harrowing experience in a heartfelt post on social media. Saengduean described the event as a “day of darkness” and recounted the heartbreaking moment when she witnessed a blind elephant, Mae Ploy Thong, being washed away by the powerful floodwaters right in front of her.



The flooding in Mae Taeng was so severe that despite the center moving elephants to higher ground, the water levels reached the mountain villages, submerging almost the entire village of Kued Chang. Thirty elephants were caught in the flood, with many struggling to stay afloat. Tragically, two elephants succumbed to the force of the water, while one was rescued just in time.

Saengduean shared that despite efforts to evacuate the elephants, the three-meter-high floodwaters overwhelmed their enclosures, sweeping away several animals. Rescuers had to work tirelessly, battling the current and using tools to break through fences to save the panicked elephants. The search continues for several missing elephants, as well as many other animals, including cattle.







The tragic death of “Pang Fasai” was confirmed early on October 5, and Saengduean expressed her sorrow, stating that the loss has left her heartbroken. Volunteers, local authorities, and elephant trainers from nearby camps have joined the ongoing rescue efforts.

While the water has begun to recede, much of the area remains flooded, and the fate of many animals is still unknown. Saengduean concluded by thanking all the volunteers and organizations involved in the rescue operations and promised to update the public as more information becomes available.

































