Over 30 million baht in compensated to families of tragic school bus accident victims

UTHAI THANI, Thailand – The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) has provided over 30 million baht in compensation to the families of the victims of the tragic school bus accident involving students and teachers from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School in Uthai Thani province. The accident, which occurred on October 1, resulted in the deaths of 23 people. The compensation was formally presented by OIC officials at a ceremony on October 4.

The total compensation, amounting to 27.83 million baht, was provided through multiple insurance policies held by the accident vehicle and the school. The primary coverage came from Viriyah Insurance Company, which provided compensation through its Compulsory Motor Insurance and Personal Accident Insurance policies, amounting to 660,000 baht per person. Additional compensation was paid through a Voluntary Motor Insurance policy held by Mittare Insurance Company, bringing the total to 1.21 million baht per deceased individual.







The OIC also reviewed life insurance policies held by several victims, resulting in an additional payout of over 2.46 million baht. The combined compensation from both life and non-life insurance amounted to a total of 30.29 million baht, which has been distributed to the affected families.

This compensation provides some financial relief to the families as they cope with their loss and make arrangements for the victims’ funerals. The OIC and local authorities continue to provide support and assistance to those impacted by the tragic incident. (NNT)





































