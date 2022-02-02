Health guidelines for visiting Thailand’s national parks

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide health guidelines for visitors planning to visit any of Thailand’s 155 national parks nationwide, as well as other forest parks up and down the country to protect yourself, any loved ones travelling with you, and the Thai public at large from the community spread of COVID-19.







The following are the guidelines and recommendations as announced by the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), an agency of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Before / Upon Arrival at the Parks

Day trip visitors must undergo entry screening before entering the park. They also must assess their health and potential risks using the required applications; such as, Thai Save Thai.



Overnight visitors staying at the park’s bungalow-style accommodation or camping must have either of the following:

A certificate of vaccination that they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine;

A certificate of recovery that they have recovered from COVID-19 within the last 1-3 months;

A medical certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 7 days, or

A negative test result by a self-Antigen Test Kit (ATK) upon arrival at the park’s accommodation check-in location.

While in the Parks

All visitors must strictly follow the Universal Prevention for COVID-19 and DMHTT precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana or MorChana application.

In addition, all visitors must adhere to the health guidelines and recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as announced by the respective provinces, in line with the area’s situation.





Preventive Actions at the Parks

The DNP also have guiding principles for the administrators of the national parks and forest parks. These include re-opening and closing policies, cleaning and disinfecting the facilities, ensuring social distancing, avoiding large crowd gatherings or reducing the number of attendees, and also applying preventive measures among park staff.



























