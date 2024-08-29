DSI raids shops and warehouses inside shopping mall, seizes over 20,000 counterfeit items

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) conducted a raid on 11 shops and warehouses inside a major shopping mall in central Bangkok, seizing over 20,000 counterfeit items, including bags, sunglasses, perfumes, watches, and hats. The seized goods are estimated to be worth over 20 million baht on August 28.



Led by Pol. Capt. Phonsan Therdsanguan, Director of the Intellectual Property Crime Division, the DSI investigation team executed 11 search warrants issued by the Intellectual Property Court. The raid was carried out following intelligence reports that certain shops in the mall were allegedly selling and storing counterfeit products infringing on trademarks of well-known brands. Representatives from the affected companies were present to observe and verify the counterfeit goods.

During the search, authorities discovered a large number of counterfeit items bearing the trademarks of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Dior, and others. The initial count of the seized goods is over 20,000 pieces, with an estimated total damage of around 20 million baht. These actions violate the Trademark Act B.E. 2534 (1991).







The seized items will be used as evidence in a special investigation case under the Special Case Investigation Act B.E. 2547 (2004) and its subsequent amendments. The investigation is ongoing. (TNA)

































