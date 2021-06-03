Happy Birthday Her Majesty Queen Suthida

June 3 marks the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s 43rd birthday.

Born June 3, 1978, as Suthida Tidjai, Her Majesty is Thai of Chinese origin from Hat Yai. She graduated from Hatyaiwittayalai Somboonkulkanya Middle School and Assumption University with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts in 2000.

HM Queen Suthida held the rank of general in the Royal Thai Army before her marriage, having been promoted to the position in December 2016 by HM King Vajiralongkorn by royal decree shortly after he took the throne following the death of his father, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Cabinet, during its meeting on 14 May 2019, approved the proposal by the Secretariat of the Cabinet designating 3 June each year a national holiday.

All of us at the Pattaya Mail Media Group offer our humble and heartfelt wishes for long life and happiness on this auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Suthida’s birthday.

Long Live the Queen!






















