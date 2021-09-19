Half the population in 8 Thai provinces are vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 50% of people in eight provinces have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Dr. Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for CCSA, said that as of Sept 17, 43,342,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country. Of them, 28.4 million doses were for the first jab for 39.5% of the population, 14.2 million doses as the second jab for 19.8% of the population and 620,000 doses as the third jab.







The inoculations covered more than 50% of people in eight provinces namely Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Phuket and Phangnga.

Meanwhile, more than 70% of elderly people aged 60 and over have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in five provinces namely Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Phuket, Ranong and Phangnga.





Dr. Apisamai also said that the Public Health Ministry approved the third and booster jab for the people who had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac. The booster inoculation would start on Sept 24 for about 3 million people who had obtained two doses of the Sinovac vaccine between March and May. The people would be invited via SMS.





In Phuket where more than 70% of people had been inoculated twice with the Sinovac vaccine, a study found that when a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was administered as their third jab into their skin, it boosted antibodies similar to muscular injection. Therefore, the Public Health Ministry resolved to start intradermal injection in Phuket. With intradermal injection, one dose of the vaccine could be administered for five people, 0.1ml each. (TNA)





























