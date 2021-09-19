723 Pattaya locals receive pandemic-relief bags

By Warapun Jaikusol
Banglamung District Chief Wuttisak Singhadecho hands out bags of food and supplies to help residents during the coronavirus recession.

More than 700 Pattaya-area residents received bags of food and supplies to help them during the coronavirus recession.

Banglamung District Chief Wuttisak Singhadecho kicked off the Sept. 17 donation event at Nong Ket Yai Temple with Nong Plalai Mayor Pinyo Homklin.



Goods were donated by Criminal Case Office 1, Office of Public Prosecution Region 2, Banglamung Police Station, Papa Run Motorcycle Club, Mini Siam Motorcycle Club, and Mae Wilai Market.

Recipients hailed from the subdistricts surrounding Pattaya, including Nongprue, Pong, Nong Plalai and Banglamung.


Those receiving aid were nominated by village chiefs, with distribution split between Nong Ket Yai and Nong Ket Noi temples.
The Thai Red Cross also gave bags to three bedridden residents.

Nong Plalai Mayor Pinyo Homklin takes part in the donation event at Nong Ket Yai Temple.



Niran Wattanasartsathorn, ex Pattaya Mayor and chairman of the Pa Pa Run Motorcycle Club, hands out survival bags.



