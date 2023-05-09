GSB launches loan offer for solar rooftop installations

The Government Savings Bank (GSB) is offering loans for solar rooftop installations to promote renewable energy utilization and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to GSB President Vithai Rattanakorn, the “GSB Go Green” loan program offers long-term savings with a low fixed interest rate of 1.99% and minimum monthly payments of 199 baht per 100,000.







The loans are available until December 30. Interested individuals aged 20 years or older can apply for loans to install or purchase equipment such as solar cells, solar rooftops, EV chargers, electric and hybrid vehicles, electric motorcycles and energy-saving electrical appliances.

GSB has also launched the “GSB for BCG Economy” loan program to support entrepreneurs investing in renewable energy. The loans are designed for businesses that address the new BCG economic model, providing working capital and investments in assets and renewable energy.







Individuals can apply for loans starting at 1 million baht using GSB savings accounts, special government savings bonds, land and building title deeds or condominiums as collateral, or by securing credit insurance from Small Business Credit Guarantee Corporation. The maximum repayment period is 10 years.

The GSB President encourages those interested to apply for loans at any GSB branch nationwide. The bank is supporting the use of renewable energy and assisting individuals and businesses to make the transition for a more sustainable future.

Those interested in the programs can contact GSB Contact Center by calling 1115 for more information. (NNT)















