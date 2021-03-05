Grand Palace and popular tourist sites in Bangkok are now open

BANGKOK – The Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha as well as five other popular sites are open to the public on Thursday.







The Royal Household Bureau announced on its website the reopening of the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaew, and the other locations — Bang Pa-in Palace in Ayutthaya province, Bhubing Palace (Chiang Mai), Chang Hua Man Project (Phetchaburi), Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles (Bangkok) and Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre (Bangkok) from March 4.

The bureau also said the Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya will be open to the public on March 24. (NNT)











