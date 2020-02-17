Govt to Help Tourism Business Operators

BANGKOK – The government has planned to roll out assistance measures for the tourism sectors, affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.







Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak held a meeting with several concerned government agencies as well as with private-run tourism associations.

Participants agreed that temporary assistance packages should be issued to generate cash flow and increase liquidity for business operators.

Somkid said plans will be submitted next month to the cabinet for its consideration after related ministries finish studies. The Finance Ministry is preparing to issue tax measures for entrepreneurs to prevent lay-offs.

As foreign tourists, in particular the Chinese, are visiting the kingdom in a lesser amount because of the current deadly virus situation, the government will boost domestic travels, he added. (TNA)







