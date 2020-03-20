PM tributes non-stop combats to contain Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says combating the spread of the novel coronavirus is his government’s first priority as the country records the largest jump of new cases on Thursday.





In the unannounced visit to give moral support to officials at the Ministry of Public Health on Thursday, Prayut praised officials for their excellent work to fight the virus outbreak.

The discoveries of new cases proved effectiveness of Thai public health system and disease control measures, he said.

The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 60 new Covid-19 cases, the largest daily jump so far.

Forty-three of the new confirmed cases are linked to previous active cases that visited two boxing stadiums and nightlife venues in Bangkok, officials said.

Five of them were residents of Pattani and Yala who attended religious gathering in Malaysia, according to the Disease Control Department.

The rest of the new cases were those who recently returned from affected countries or contacted with foreigners.

Covid-19 cases in Thailand have now accumulated to 272 with 229 active cases and one death. (TNA)

Loading…











