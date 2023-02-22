Govt and private sector back Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand

The Thai government and the private sector have held a formal meeting to discuss their collaboration in supporting Thailand’s bid to host Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand.

The meeting aims to increase the chance of Thailand gaining the confidence of the committee of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and securing votes from its 171 member nations.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined several benefits that Thailand would reap from hosting the expo. He noted that the international event would attract 4.92 million visitors, generating over 49.231 billion baht in revenue.

It would also enhance the development of Phuket and its vicinity while strengthening Thailand’s reputation as the Medical Hub for both South and Southeast Asia.







Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said his agency and its partners are actively promoting Thailand’s bid to host expo both domestically and internationally.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce meanwhile recently held a meeting to discuss preparations on the part of the private sector, with leading corporations also providing support for public relations initiatives.







According to an assessment by the BIE, Thailand has met the readiness criteria and is now in the process of vote campaigning alongside the four other candidate countries comprising the United States, Serbia, Spain and Argentina. The BIE committee will select and announce the host nation in June of this year. (NNT)



























