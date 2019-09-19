Government reviews solutions to southern border problems

Pattani – The government has been reviewing potential solutions to southern border provinces’ problems, emphasizing that policies must adhere to lawful actions based on equality and observing human rights principles.

A group of special representatives of the government, led by Gen Chaichan Changmongkhol, Deputy Minister of Defense, visited the headquarters of the 15th Infantry Division in Pattani province to gain a first-hand understanding of the operations of various agencies dedicated to solving insurgency problems in the south.

The general called on all in attendance to adhere to the government’s policy of solving problems by peaceful means, enforcing the law fairly and avoiding discrimination. He said that to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people, it is necessary to solve the problems of influential figures, drugs, human trafficking and the trafficking of illegal items in the area by focusing on the participation of all communities, especially religious leaders and other local figures. He asked for an enhancement of surveillance by using technology and CCTV networks more widely.

In steering the peace dialogue process, Gen Chaichan commented it is necessary to create understanding and gain the participation of the local people, while continuing to improve their quality of life and well-being in all areas.