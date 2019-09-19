12 western, southern districts on flood alert this week

Bangkok – More heavy rain is expected in the northern and central regions this week, while 12 districts in the western and southern region’s west coast are on alert for possible flooding from September 19-21.

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has announced that a monsoonal trench will prevail over the lower parts of the northern and northeastern regions, transforming into a low pressure system over Cambodia. This situation will increase precipitation and cause heavy rain in some parts, which will help fill dams currently at a low level such as Pa Sak Jolasid, Kraseaw, and Thap Salao.

The forecast doesn’t pose any concerns for dams in the Chao Phraya River Basin, namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwai Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pa Sak Jolasid, which have the capacity to hold much more water, while retention areas have been prepared for rainwater downstream from those locations. The reservoir of the Chao Phraya Dam has reduced its discharge rate to 750 cubic meters per second.

There are however concerns about monsoonal effects in the western, upper southern, and eastern regions which may see more heavy rain. The ONWR has ordered officials at Kaeng Krachan Dam and Pranburi Dam to ensure all water management protocols are strictly followed. Heavy rains are expected from the end of this week, resulting in a rapid flow of water into the dams’ reservoirs.

The situation also poses flood risks over the next three days in 12 districts of six provinces, namely Khlung district in Chanthaburi; Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, and Ko Chang districts in Trat; Muang and Kraburi districts in Ranong; Tha Yang, Muang, and Ban Laem districts in Phetchaburi; Bang Saphan and Bang Saphan Noi districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan; and Tha Sae district in Chumphon. Local authorities have been instructed to prepare for possible flooding and to notify villagers.