Bangkok and Northern provinces to face unsafe levels of PM 2.5 January 25-28

The Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) has warned that Bangkok and many provinces in Northern Thailand will see a rise in fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5) next week.







Atthapol Charoenchansa, who heads the CAPM and is also director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said the Center predicts that stagnant air and reduced wind speeds next week will lead to rising concentrations of PM2.5 in Bangkok and nearby provinces from January 25-26. PM2.5 levels are expected to increase to unsafe levels in seventeen provinces in northern Thailand from January 25-28.



The director-general has advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and to wear protective face masks, as well as refrain from burning goods during this period to avoid contributing to air pollution. He is also encouraging members of the public to stay informed on the air quality in their respective areas via the websites Air4Thai.com and Bangkokairquality.com, or through the Air4Thai and AirBKK mobile apps, before going outside.(NNT)



























