Google for Thailand launched for second year

BANGKOK – Tech giant Google has announced it will continuing with its Google for Thailand project for a second year, to further improve access to digital technology in the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Somid Jatusripitak, said today the government has devoted importance to advancing digital technology in accordance with its Thailand 4.0 policy with the focus being on transitioning to a digital economy and improving digital access by the public. He pointed out that the commitment has already led to innovations, employment and new industries as well as helped in the effort to end inequality. He thanked Google for helping develop Thailand as part of the digital realm and assured the company that accommodation will be provided for its investments.

Google for Thailand’s second year will commence on the theme “Leave No Thai Behind” and will seek equal access to the digital world for all Thai citizens. It will concentrate on four areas: education, content and products aimed at users, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The project recently resulted in the application “Primer” being unveiled for digital business and marketing development. The “Skillshop” application was also launched to serve as an E-Learning platform centered on Google products. The “Be Internet Awesome” program was initiated to teach children about safe web use. Thailand is the first country in Asia to see the program introduced in the local language.