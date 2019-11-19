New Dinosaur Species Unveiled in Thailand

NONG BUA LAMPHU, Nov 14 – A new species of carnivorous dinosaurs was unveiled in Thailand after its first fossil bones were unearthed in Nong Bua Lamphu in 1988, said the Department of Mineral Resources.

The research team, led by Paladet Srisuk, Maha Sarakham University’s Palaeotological Research and Education Centre found bone fragments at the Phu Kao – Phu Phan Kham National Park.

The dinosaur’s name, “Vayuraptor nongbualamphuensis” came from “Vayu”, the Sanskrit name of the Hindu god of wind, “Vayu” and “Raptor” means “abductor” or “robber” in Latin, representing its physical features with long hind legs, said deputy director deputy of the mineral resources department, Montri Luengingkasoot.

The creature is believed to be agile and about 4- 4.5 meters long. It might roam the earth about 130 million years ago and is classified as a member of the basal Coelurosauria family.

Its ankle bone is unique and not similar to any other species, so it is classified into a new species. However, the discovered fossils are not enough for studies into details and further excavation is needed.

The department will register the fossils under the Fossil Protection Act B.E. 2551.