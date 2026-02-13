Golden Horse 2026 lights up Thailand in a dazzling wave of Chinese New Year celebrations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Chinese Year of the Golden Horse 2026: Where to Celebrate in Thailand

Welcome prosperity, luck, and new beginnings with vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations taking place across Thailand this February. Expect colorful processions, traditional performances, community festivities, and street food experiences that reflect the rich heritage of Thai-Chinese communities nationwide.

Celebrate the Year of the Golden Horse with lights, culture, and festive energy throughout Thailand.

See more events and festivals: thailand.go.th/events (PRD)




































