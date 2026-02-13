GI-Certified Sainampheung tangerines from Chiang Mai hit markets for Lunar New Year

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Cooperative Promotion Department is highlighting “Sainampheung Fang” tangerines, a premium Geographical Indication (GI) product from Chiang Mai’s Fang District, as the final seasonal harvest reaches the market for the Lunar New Year.

Director-General Niran Moolthida led a delegation on February 12 to the Pong Nam Ron Farmers Group to monitor production of the Sainampheung variety, which is uniquely nourished by natural mineral hot springs.







While early-season prices sat at 10–15 baht per kg, festive demand has pushed rates to 30–40 baht per kg.

To offset high production costs of up to 100,000 baht per rai, the department has provided over 10 million baht in infrastructure and interest-free loans, including a high-capacity sorting facility and grading machinery, to elevate the cooperative’s 160 members to international standards. (TNA)







































