Giant crocodile killed in Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Pathom villagers killed an 80-kilogram crocodile that swam through the neighbor after heavy rains.

No one knows where the big croc came from – a local crocodile farm denied it was one of theirs – but it couldn’t be left to wander the village, residents of Ta Kham in Sam Phran District said Sept. 28. A search party of local residents and animal-control officers went looking for it.







After three hours, the huge lizard was spotted in a canal 300 meters from Sam Phran Elephant Camp and Crocodile Farm, but as they chased it, the reptile swam into a storm-drainage pipe. Village headman Krit Chaichana, 47, shot it with a pistol, and when it wouldn’t die, he just kept firing until it did.

Pranee Soparb, 58, said his daughter was the first to spot the croc as it was sunbathing on the road earlier that day. It measured about 2.5 meters long.

Sam Phran crocodile farm officials said it was not a breed raised in captivity, so it may have come from a river through a drainage pipe to the canal.











