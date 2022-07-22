Garbage obstructs flood drainage in Bangkok

Officials were trying to drain floodwater on Sukhumvit 71 Road in Wattana district where the heavy rains that started last night measured more than 150 millimeters. They blamed garbage for blocking waterways and drainage efforts.

Officials of the Department of Drainage and Sewerage of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) were operating water pumps at a pumping station at the Khlong Ma Khuea Canal in Wattana district to accelerate flood drainage on Sukhumvit 71 Road and adjacent Khlong Tan intersection in Suan Luang district.







The officials found that lots of garbage were stuck at the grills of the water-pumping station. They estimated that the garbage they removed today weighed altogether more than 300 kilograms.

They said that garbage slowed down flood drainage in addition to other factors like heavy downpours and the high levels of the Chao Phraya River and local canals.





However, the drainage systems of the BMA proved to work efficiently because floodwater was drained faster. Drainage was slow at some areas including low-lying ones and construction sites.

Meanwhile, Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the Meteorological Department, warned that there would be heavy rains nationwide until July 24. (TNA)































