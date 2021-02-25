Bangkok received 66,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for medical and health personnel

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration conducted an exercise on COVID-19 vaccination in Bang Khunthian district.

The exercise was organized at Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital that is among 16 public and private hospitals where COVID-19 inoculation will start in the capital.

Bangkok received 66,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for 33,000 people.







The vaccination will begin with medical and health personnel of government and private organizations who work with COVID-19 patients.

The second week of the vaccination will be for health volunteers and COVID-19 control workers who can be in contact with COVID-19 cases.







The last group of vaccine recipients in the first period of inoculation will cover people with seven chronic diseases.

Witnessing the vaccination exercise at Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Bangkok was heavily populated and included six at-risk districts. The exercise today could set an example for vaccination at other hospitals, he said. (TNA)











