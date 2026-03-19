Fuel shortages bring Krabi’s iconic long-tail boats to a standstill

By Pattaya Mail
0
795
Nearly 2,000 long-tail boats sit idle at Noppharat Thara Beach in Krabi as operators face fuel shortages and declining tourist arrivals, putting the livelihoods of local families and the region’s maritime tourism at risk.

KRABI, Thailand – Oil supply chain disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have begun to impact local tourism in Krabi, as nearly 2,000 “Hua Tong” (long-tail) boat operators face fuel shortages and a sharp decline in passenger numbers.

The traditional long-tail boat, a symbol of Krabi’s coastal identity, faces a potential standstill. Operators report that essential engine fuel has become increasingly scarce, forcing many vessels to remain docked.

At Noppharat Thara Beach, where waters are typically busy with island-bound excursions, hundreds of boats now sit idle due to the dual pressures of fuel scarcity and a noticeable drop in international arrivals following the escalation of regional hostilities.

“There is no fuel to fill the tanks,” said Sompong Saidum, a veteran boat driver. He noted that the situation has worsened over the past two weeks, with European tourists increasingly canceling bookings due to global instability.


Local operators, including Alina Ya-ngah, who has been forced to ground one of her family’s two boats, expressed deep concern that the shortage could paralyze their primary source of livelihood.

Without a stable fuel supply, they warn that the economic security of thousands of lives within these long-tail boating families reliant on Krabi’s maritime tourism remains at high risk. Precise energy management and government support will act as a vital lifeline, ensuring Krabi’s iconic long-tail boats can continue to operate and serve tourists. – 819 (TNA)















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR