Fuel shortages bring Krabi’s iconic long-tail boats to a standstill

KRABI, Thailand – Oil supply chain disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have begun to impact local tourism in Krabi, as nearly 2,000 “Hua Tong” (long-tail) boat operators face fuel shortages and a sharp decline in passenger numbers.

The traditional long-tail boat, a symbol of Krabi’s coastal identity, faces a potential standstill. Operators report that essential engine fuel has become increasingly scarce, forcing many vessels to remain docked.

At Noppharat Thara Beach, where waters are typically busy with island-bound excursions, hundreds of boats now sit idle due to the dual pressures of fuel scarcity and a noticeable drop in international arrivals following the escalation of regional hostilities.

“There is no fuel to fill the tanks,” said Sompong Saidum, a veteran boat driver. He noted that the situation has worsened over the past two weeks, with European tourists increasingly canceling bookings due to global instability.





Local operators, including Alina Ya-ngah, who has been forced to ground one of her family’s two boats, expressed deep concern that the shortage could paralyze their primary source of livelihood.

Without a stable fuel supply, they warn that the economic security of thousands of lives within these long-tail boating families reliant on Krabi’s maritime tourism remains at high risk. Precise energy management and government support will act as a vital lifeline, ensuring Krabi’s iconic long-tail boats can continue to operate and serve tourists. – 819 (TNA)



































