Thailand pushes regional media cooperation in talks with AIBD in Kuala Lumpur

BANGKOK, Thailand – Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD) Sudruetai Lertkasem, in her capacity as President of the AIBD General Conference (AIBD GC), led a delegation to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 17, 2026, to discuss strategic media cooperation with Philomena Gnanapragasam, Director of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD). The meeting aimed to advance the regional media landscape and human resource development through international collaboration.

The Director-General reaffirmed PRD and NBT’s commitment to supporting AIBD initiatives that benefit member countries and Thailand, especially through global platforms like the Asia Media Summit 2026. She advocated for a stronger role for regional media organizations in addressing global developments and crises, including natural disasters and human-caused incidents, to ensure effective communication. She also proposed organizing a high-level networking session to promote closer cooperation and the exchange of perspectives among media leaders.





The PRD Director also requested AIBD’s support in developing specialized training programs for modern media, including crisis communication and artificial intelligence. The initiative involves inviting international experts to strengthen the capabilities of PRD personnel and related agencies in Thailand.

AIBD, a regional organization supported by UNESCO, includes over 87 leading media organizations from 42 Asia-Pacific countries. Thailand’s leadership in the AIBD General Conference represents a significant step in shaping regional and global media direction. (NNT)



































