Fuel price spike hits Chiang Mai public transport hard urge relaxation of fare cap

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – A sharp rise in fuel prices, increasing by as much as 6 baht per litre, has triggered widespread concern among motorists and transport operators in Chiang Mai, with local red songthaew drivers warning of severe financial strain as they are forced to keep fares unchanged.

Fuel stations across the city saw steady traffic on Thursday morning, with many motorists queuing to refuel. While some stations imposed limits of around 1,000 baht per vehicle for diesel purchases, others began allowing full-tank refills without restrictions as supply conditions stabilized.

The price surge has had a particularly heavy impact on Chiang Mai’s iconic red songthaews, a key public transport service in the city. Drivers at the Arcade transport hub said they have been hit hard by rising fuel costs, while still being required to maintain the long-standing fare of 30 baht per passenger.

Many drivers noted that the fare structure has remained unchanged since diesel prices were significantly lower, leaving them to absorb increasing operational costs on their own. Some expressed concern that the situation is becoming unsustainable if fuel prices continue to rise.

Transport operators are now urging authorities to urgently consider support measures, warning that the burden of rising energy costs is being passed down to both drivers and the public transport sector.



































