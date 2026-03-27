Cabinet approves seven relief measures to ease impact of Middle East crisis on households and businesses

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet, during its special meeting on 26 March 2026 chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, approved seven measures to help people, especially those in vulnerable groups, cope with the impacts of the situation in the Middle East, including:

Lowering excise taxes on fuel as appropriate; Offering an additional THB 100 (USD ~3) for one month to holders of state welfare cards; Providing subsidies to transport operators, including trucks, public buses, and motorcycle taxis; Launching the “Green Flag” project to help cut fertilizer costs for farmers, and promoting the use of alternative and organic fertilizers to reduce a reliance on imports; Promoting the use of B20 biodiesel for the fishing sector, reducing fuel costs by THB 5–6 (USD ~0.15–~0.18) per liter; Allowing industrial and construction contractors on state projects to extend periods of inspection and acceptance of work, and considering compensation for cost increases; and Providing THB 10 billion (USD ~303 million) as soft loans to boost liquidity for SMEs and other sectors through the Government Savings Bank. (PRD)



































