HM the King Appoints Former Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput to Privy Council

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty the King has appointed former Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput as a Privy Councillor, adding to the current body of royal advisers. The appointment was announced through a Royal Command published on the Royal Gazette website on March 26, 2026.

The selection follows an earlier round of appointments on November 29, 2023, and the addition is considered appropriate at this time. The authority for the appointment is found in Sections 10 and 11 of the 2017 Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, which grants the monarch the power to select members of the Privy Council.

The order took effect immediately upon its announcement. Sethaput now joins the council, which advises the monarch on matters related to the state. (NNT)



































