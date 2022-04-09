FTI urges Gov’t to end ‘Test & Go’ and all requirements for visitors to Thailand

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has urged the government to waive all requirements for visitors to Thailand in order to aid the country’s economic recovery.

On Thursday (7 April), FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree proposed that the “Test & Go” program be discontinued in order to reduce the time it takes tourists and foreign investors to enter Thailand. However, he noted that necessary public health measures, such as relegating Covid-19 to an endemic status, should remain in place to prevent another disease outbreak in the country and restore public trust.



According to Supant, a recent FTI survey found that the industrial confidence index was at 89.2 in March, up from 86.7 the previous month, the highest increase since March 2020.

The FTI president attributed the increased confidence among industry operators to the administration’s decision to relax Covid control measures in the kingdom, which also resulted in economic recovery and increased consumer demand.







Supant also predicted an even better economic outlook in 2022 for various industries, particularly tourism, as Thailand’s overall Covid-19 situation continues to improve, in line with the global trend. (NNT)































